Beautiful Lord's day again today, we have had some good rain this week.
Our Sunday School lesson was in Ephesians 1:20; 2: 8-22.
Bro. David Clark was in Exodus 15: 1-4 and 11: 20 and 21. verse 2 The Lord is my strength and song and he is become my salvation; he is my God, and I will prepare him an habitation; my father's God, and I will exalt him.
Sunday morning with New Harmony with Bro. Kevin in first John 2: 3-11, And hereby we do know that we know him if we keep his commandment.Night service at New Harmony, first Peter 4:1-19.
Thaxton Baptist , Bro Michael was in Hebrews 11:32-34.
Birthdays coming up are Ciara Conner on August 2 and Nick Moss on August 6. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for watching over us and loving us so much.
God be with ones that are sick, God please make them well. Be with the ones that have lost loved ones give the families strength they need.
God be with kids and teachers when school starts back and keep safe and don't let them get sick. Let the kids have teacher's that will help them through each day.
Thank you God for saving my soul and kids and grands. God my prayer is that everyone will be saved before it is to late.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love me. Help us all do what You would have us to do.
God just let this virus be over and the business stay safe where all people can take care of there families. God let nation be whole again. God walk with us daily and help us do Your will for our lives.
God be with our church and send us the pastor you would have us to have. God be with Bro. Crawley and his family and take care of them.
God be with our President and his family keep them safe. Help the Congress do your will for our nation. God if anyone out there is lost save them, and in Congress too. Let see that You love them all.
In Jesus precious name, Amen.
God Bless our USA