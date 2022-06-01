Not much news this week.Hope everyone had a great and safe Memorial weekend.

Next week I will be tell about our service on this Sunday.

I got to hear Matthew and his friend Jordan Crow at Thaxton Baptist Church tonight. Bro. Michael is the pastor there.

Matthew and Jordan are church planers at Medford, Oregon. They told about the work they are doing, to tell people about God while they are helping churches.

They are both are at Living Hope Baptist Church in Medford, Oregon.

Remember them in your prayers, as they tell others about our God and ask Him to keep them safe.

A group from Thaxton Baptist Church will be going to Oregon, on a mission trip and doing some things. Be in prayer for them all, while they are going and coming back.

Our birthdays are Jayden Harville on June 4 and Peyton Souten on June 6. Happy birthday and God Bless.

Dear God,

Thank you God for your love, all the blessings you give us and always taking care of us and loving.

Thank you for all you do, for family that loves me, and my church family.

Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grandkids.

God let lost see they need you as there savior and God. I love you God so much.

God be with all the sick in our church and all over the world, the homeless, the ones that are hurting, and just need love, and God you are love.

Be with the shut-ins, let them all know you are there for them, just let them see they are not alone.

Be our doctors, nurses, firemen, police keep them safe, as they are helping people.

Thank you God for our pastor and his family you sent us, we love you Bro.Frank and family.

God guide us each day to do your will what you would have us to do.

God let our president and Congress do your people right. God if any of them don't know you as there Savior and Lord, let see they need you.

God my prayers are for our Nation to get back to doing your will.

God be with all the kids and teachers and watch over them.

God be with the families that lost their kids from the shooting and give them strength to get through all the hurting they are going through. Just put your loving arms around them all.

In Jesus name Amen

God Bless our USA

regina.butler@djournal.com

