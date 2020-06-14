A Beautiful Lord's day with our service out side.
Bro. Crawley was in Daniel 9: 23-27 verse 23, At the beginning of thy supplication s the commandment came forth, and I am come to shew thee: for thou art greatly beloved: therefore understand the matter, and consider the vision.
New Harmony Baptist Wednesday night Bible study with Bro. Kevin, I Peter 2: 11-15, Sunday he was in Malachi 1:1-5.
Bro Michael from Thaxton Baptist was in John 5 :1-9 Wednesday night and Sunday he was in Hebrews 11:23.
It was good to see Mr.Allen Clayton today, our Sunday service, still keep him in your prayers.
Baby shower for Krissy at Immanuel fellowship hall at 2 this coming Saturday June 13, she is having twin boys.
We have dome late birthdays, Jaylen Harville on June 4,Peyton Souten on June 6 and Jessica Crawley on June 9, happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God, So much going now, the virus and other things.Thank you God for keeping my family and friends safe.
God be with the ones that are sick and make them well, be with the ones that has died comfort there families.
God please let all this go away, and just keep us safe in your loving arms.
Lord let kids be able to go back to school this fall.God it has been so hard on all the kids, keep them safe at school, home and on the buses.
Let us all look for your goodness in all we do and say.
Be with all the people in the church's that are back in your house of worship, be with the ones that are going back next week keep them all safe and don't let anyone get sick. A short verse in the Bible says Oh ye of little Faith. We know you can keep us safe from any thing, and everything.
Faith in you God will get us through it all. I love you God. Please keep our President and his family safe. God give him the strength he needs to get us all through this, just let him know what do and lead him. Oh God if there are any people lost in the White House and the world God let them be saved before it is to late.You don't want anyone to go hell that is why you died on the cross for our sins and rose again and you are alive for everyone to know you and be saved. Thank you God for my salvation and my family and friends. Amen
God Bless our USA