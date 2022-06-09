This was last Sunday’s message at the pavilion, what a beautiful day to be out side for our church service. Our own Wilder family did our singing for our fifth Sunday. They sang some beautiful songs, we all enjoyed it so much.
Bro. Clark preached for us today, his message was in second Timothy 2:8-13 and Matthew 16: 21.We all love being out side for our church.
This Sunday June 5, Bro. Franks message was in Mark 10:17-22 , the rich young ruler,And when he was gone forth into the way, there came one running, and kneeled to him, and he ask him, Good Master, what shall I do that I may inherit eternal life? Luke 12: 16-22 The parable of the fool. Luke 16:19- 31 Rich man and Lazarus.
The kids had a great time Friday night; had a good turn out at the pavilion.
Bro. A.K. will be preaching for us next Sunday.
VBS is set for June 25 starting at 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., come out and bring your kids by.
Jessica Crawley has a birthday on June 9, happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love and keeping us safe.
God please guide us each day to do your will, tell people about your love and saving power.
God be will all the sick, shut-ins that need your loving arms around them.
Thank you God for always being with us, helping us on our way.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids, and grandkids.
God help us get through all of the prices going up, I’m praying to
God that it doesn’t get to where the truck drivers can’t get food for everyone to eat, farmers can’t grow our food.God don’t let the gas get so high, that people can’t go to church or work.
God be with the lost of the world, let them see they all need you as their savior and Lord.
God be with the ones on the road traveling, keep them all safe.
God I love you so much , help me to do your will each day.
God be with our little church, help us to grow in spirit and love for everyone.Thank you for our pastor and his family just keep your loving arms around them all.
God let our president see he needs to do right for your people. Be with the white house if anyone doesn’t know you as their Savior and