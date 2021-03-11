A beautiful Lord's day today, had a good crowd to, so glad it crowd is picking up.
Our S S lesson was in John 14:8 -11, 16-20,23-26.
We had a Gideon speaker today, Randy Boyle and wife from Car, he said he wasn't a precher.He read a few verse in Matthew 28:19 , Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. And Romans 10:17, So then faith cometh by hearing , and hearing by the word of God.
We had our late Valentine's supper tonight, we had a good crowd. Good food and great fellowship and a few visitors .
Bro. Frank done a short message on love, in Philippines, Romans, and John.
Wednesday night watched Bro. Hall from Moss Hill Baptist church on facebook he was in Psalms 5:18, Proverbs 17: 22 and I Corinthians 11:29, 30. Don't let the devil take away your Joy.
Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist was in Colossians 1: 9-11.
One birthday this next week which mine (Tommie Cooper) on March 16.
My grandson was home this past weekend and we ate for his late birthday. We hadn't seen him since Christmas with everything going on, it was so good to see him.
Dear God,
Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grands.My prayer is for all my family and friends that dont know Jesus has there saviour to be saved and the world to be saved for it is to late.
God be with kids and teachers got for spring break to stay safe and well.God thank you our little church and our pastor and his family just watch over them and keep them safe from harm.
Thank you God for loving us all so much just keep your loving arms around.God guide us all in the things you would have us to do and tell your people of your awesome love.
Be with ones that have lost loves ones such as the Winston Bland family. Winston went to be with Lord this week, put your arms around them all.
God be with our President and I pray that he will do your will for our nation, God if any of our Congress or any in the White House that doesn't know you has their saviour and Lord let them be saved before it is to late, just let them see they need you.
God take care of Mr. Trump and his family watch over them.
I love You God thank for loving me. Be with our doctors, nurses, law enforcement, army men and women, the missionaries and preachers that are all over the world keep them safe.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our U S A