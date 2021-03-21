What a beautiful Lord's day today, with awesome message from Bro. Frank.
If you don't have a home church we would love have you come join us at Immanuel Baptist church.
Bro.Frank's message was in Judges 5:31 "So let all thine enemies perish, O Lord: but let them that love him be as the sun that goeth forth in his might. And the land had rest forty years."
Wednesday night Bible study with Bro. Michael on facebook from Thaxton Baptist Church , in Colossians 1: 12-14.
Some of us ladies from went to eat at Huddle House for lunch after church. Glenda, Shirley, Pat, JoAnn, Patsy and I, it is so good to be with friends.
Saturday I went to my great grand son Corbin's first birthday so precious, love him so much.
My kids and grands came after lunch, we ice cream, cake, cup cakes, grapes, strawberry for my early birthday.Had lots of fun watching the little ones play out side.I'm so blessed to have family and friends that love me.
Congratulations to Dee and Rex on there wedding Mr. and Mrs. Rex Wooley, God Bless them.
Remember the family of ms. Billie McCraw Hutchinson in your prayers she went to be with the Lord this past week.
Remember by friend Susan Channy her son Scotty went to be with the Lord remember them in your prayers.
Dana and Ron Davis has a anniversary coming up on March 21, happy anniversary and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for awesome Sunday and loving us so much.I love you God.
God watch over our sick, shut ins.ones that havr lost ones and ones that are hurting and just needs your loving arms around them.
Thank you for my salvation , and saving me and my family.God just guide us in the way we need to go and not let us stray away from you.
Thank you for keeping all the kids and teachers safe while they have been on spring break and be with them as they go back to school this week.
God thank you for letting the virus get better and just let it go away, make the ones are sick get well.
Be the doctors , nurses as they care of them.Be with solides, and preacher that are over sea watch over and keep them safe.God be with lost and the ones that have gone a stay away for your word let them see that they you in there loves.
God be with our president , let him see that him and all Congress need your guildness in the things for your people.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family and take care of them and keep them safe.
God we want our nation to be whole again and look to you for what we need , because you will not lead us the wrong way in our lives.
Thank you God for your love, just keep your loving arms around us all.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A