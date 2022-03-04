Rain or shine it is still a beautiful Lord's day. I know everyone has gotten lots of rain, but God knows what we need more than we do.
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 50:15-21.
Bro. Frank’s message was in Numbers 9:1-15 and Hebrews 9:1. Numbers 9: And the Lord spake unto Moses in the wilderness of Sinal, in the first month of the second year after they were come out of the land of Egypt, saying..
Hebrews 9:1 Then verily the first covenant had also ordinance of divine service, and worldly sanctuary.
Remember Carla Moss family in your prayers her dad Sherald Weeks went to be with the Lord.
Be in prayers for the Homan family, Mr. John Homan went to be with the Lord this past week.
Prayer for my family my Aunt Juanita Smith went to be with the lord, her funeral is this coming week, some family is from out of the U.S.
I know there are more families that have lost loved ones be with all of them that are hurting.
Our birthdays this week are B.J. Conner on March 4, Corey Holland and Jerry Garrison on March 5 and Chris Thompson on March 7, happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love and keeping us safe, and watching over us all.
God be with our little church, and our sweet pastor and family.
Be with all our shut ins, our sick, all the sin sick of the world, the ones that don't know you as their Savior and Lord, help them to see they need you in their hearts and lives.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.
Guide us each day to do your will, and what you would have us to do.
God we know you are still in control, of every thing.
God be with the missionaries all over the world, keep them all safe, the pastors all over the world too.
Be with our president, our country, that they would do your will for your people.
Be with White House if anyone there is lost let them ask you in to their hearts.
We are not any thing with out you God.
Thank you God for loving us and keeping your loving arms around us all.
God be with the kids and teacher at school keep them all safe. Thank you God for loving us. Be with Mr. Trump and his family. God take care of all my family and friends, watch over them all. God Bless them all.