Another beautiful Lords day, and the first day of Spring.
We had some visitors, so glad to see them join us today. We had a great crowd. God is good.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 15: verses 16, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27.
We are wanted by Jesus, He wants all of us. Jesus makes us have a Blessed and wonderful life.
Verse 16, “Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you.”
We had an awesome service today. Phillip Williams was baptized today, some of his family came to be with him today, God is so good.
Zoe Andrews had a birthday March 14, she told us she was 7 years old so sweet, happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us so much, and taking care of us all time.
Thank you God for the wonderful service we had to day, Phillip being baptized to day made our service awesome.
God is still in control and still saving the lost of the world.
Thank you God for the wonderful day I had with my family for my birthday.
Thank you for family and friends, I love them all so much.
Thank God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids. Watch over them, and keep them safe from the world of all the evil that is in it.
God guide us to do the right things that you would have us to do, for you .
Thank you God for keeping the kids safe on their spring break, watch over them as they go back to school.
Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and his family to lead us in your word.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving us all the time.
God take care of the preachers, on home front and far away, keep them all safe as they tell your people about your saving power.
Be with our Matthew in Oregon, doing your work, watch over keep him safe.
God be with all the sick, sin sick, and lost people all over the world. Be with doctors, nurses firemen, missionaries, law men keep them safe .
God be with our Nation, I want it to be one nation under God again.
Be with our President and all Congress, if there are any not saved and don't you let know they need you in there hearts and lives.