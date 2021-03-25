A Beautiful Lord's day, a little cool out but warmed up some.
No Wednesday night service, he work a while and got it on late Thursday night, so Friday morning i watch him early.He was in Judges 6:12-23 , Gideon was a small man, second Corinthians 4: and Hebrews 11: 6
Our S S lesson was in Isaiah 59: 1-13 verse 1. Behold the Lord's hand is not shortened that it cannot save , neither his ear hesvy, that it cannot hear.
Today Bro. Frank was in John 14: 26, 27.
Bro. Frank ask these questions," What are some things people are looking for these days?"
"God doesn't look over your sins, he forgives your sins.
John 14: 27, Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you,.Let not your heart be troubled ,neither let it be afraid.
One birthday coming up, Ms. Vicki Crawley on March 30, happy birthday and God Bless.
Our clean up day is this Saturday at 8 am getting ready for our Easter sunrise service on April 4 at 6:30 after service breakfast. After breakfast will be our SS then preaching after SS. No night service on Easter.
If you don't have a home church we would love for you come join us this coming Sunday at 9:45. SS and 10:45 for preaching service.
Dear God,
Forgive us all of the thing we have done aginish you.
Thank you God for loving us all so much.
Thank God for my salvation and my kids and grands.God if there are people out there that doesn't know you as there saviour, God let see they need you, the ones. that have gone astray from you lead back.
God be with our nation let us be one Nation under God again.Be with our president lead him the right way for your people .God keep us all safe from all the evil in the world, just keep us all in your loving arms.
Be with the ones that have lost love ones, let them see you will take care of them. Be with sick that has this old virus or any sickness that they have and make them all well.
God be with the ones that take care of them, doctors, nurse,.Be with the law officer's, firemen, be with our missionary on far away fields, all the preacher keep them all safe.
God be with the kids, teachers and bus drivers at school on the way to school and going home.
God with kids that may not have a good life watch over too.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them.
God guide us all in the way you would have us to go and do your will.
I love you God so much, thank you all your love and care for us all.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A