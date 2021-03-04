Today (Sunday) is the last day of Feb. Monday will the first day of March.
We had a good crowd today, in the Lord's house. If you don't have home church come check us out, Bro.Frank preaches the Bible the word of God.
We have awesome pastor he preaches from King James Bible.
Bro. Franks message was in Philippines 2:1-11. The title of his message was there is a name. verse 10, That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth. Verse 11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the earth;.
Remember in your prayers our sick in our church, our friend Glenda has had a time she has been sick so long.
So glad to see some of our members that we haven't seen in a while and vistors, we sure hope you all come back soon.
Remember the family of Ricky Reeder in your prayers, he went to be with Lord early Saturday morning.He lived in the Center hill community.
Our birthday coming up are Chris Thompson, Jerry Garrison and B.J. Corner on March 4 and. Corey Holland on March 5, happy birthday and God Bless these.
I went with Jeff and family we went by and got Kim's Dad to celebrate Makenna's late birthday. We ate at Out Back steak house, they sure were busy Saturday night. The babies sure did enjoy it too.
Dear God,
Thank you God for keeping us all safe, and making the sick one well.Thank you God that Kim is doing better after her fall on the ice.God thank you we all around here didn't lose power. God be with the state of Texas that got hit so bad.God just help get things back together.
God be with ones that have virus help them get well don't let anyone else get it.
God be with our nation let it be strong again , we know you are in control and you can make it be good again.
God be the kids, teachers, bus drivers keep them safe on the way to school at school and on therr way home.
Help us God to look to you for guidance in everything we do.
God be with all the lost of the world the ones that gone astray from you.I pray your will be done .
God be with the doctors, nurses, law enforcement, homeless, keep them safe from all harm.
Be with our president, and let him and Congress look to you for guidance, and make our nation safe and strong again.
God keep us all safe from all the evil that is out there.
Thank you God for my family and saving us all, where we can have enterily life with you. God keep us all in your will.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family keep them safe from all harm.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A