A cool beautiful Sunday Lord's day, after the storms last night. We serve an awesome God, He watches over us all and keeps us safe.
Our Sunday school lesson was in John 19: 8-11,16b-18, 28-30.
Bro. Frank's message today was in Matthew 26: 1-30, the Passover, Palm Sunday. It was titled, "I have a place I need to go."
Verse 1& 2 "And it came to pass when Jesus had finished all these sayings, he said unto his disciples, Ye know that after two days is the feast of the Passover and the Son of man is betrayed to be crucified."
I watched Bro. Hall this evening from Moss Hill Baptist, the Passover in Matthew chapters 21 and 22, Mark 11:1, Luke 19: 28 and John 12:12.
Remember the Gary Robertson family in your prayers he went to be with Lord this past week.
Remember the Roger Williams family in your prayers he went to be with Lord this past week.
Our Easter sunrise service is at 6:30 in the cemetery. We will have breakfast after service, then our SS, followed by our preaching service. No night services.
Our birthday and anniversaries coming up are Brenda Woodson on April 6, Hunter Holland on April 7, Mike Harville on April 9, Sheron and Will Conner on April 9 and Lisa Wilder on April 11. Happy birthday to these and happy anniversary and God Bless.
Dear God,
God thank you for your love for us all, and keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands. God help us to do your will and guide us in the way we need to go. Watch over my kids, all our loved ones and friends .
Be with all our sick, shut ins, all lost people with out You in their hearts and soul.
God keep all the doctors, nurses, law officer's, soliders and fireman take care of them that helps keep us all safe.
Be with the homeless people out there and help them find a home and stay safe.
God watch over our kids and teachers at school on the way home and take care of the bus drivers.
God just keep us safe in your loving arms. I love God so much, we have more than we need that you see to all our needs.
God be with our nation and bring it back to honor you God.
God be with our President Biden and Congress let them see they need your guidance in everything they do to help our nation.
God be with with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them keep them safe.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A