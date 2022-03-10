Another beautiful Lord's day, a little on the cloudy side today.
Good song service today, beautiful songs to praise our Lord.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 13: 23-35. Verse 32, If God be glorified in him, God shall also glorify him in himself, and shall straight way holiday him.
By this shall all men, know that ye are my disciples, If ye have love one another.
I hope B.J., Corey, Jerry and Chris had a great birthday.
I have family birthdays coming up, my son Jeff on March 9, my brother Gary on March 13, my great grand son Corbin on March 13, my birthday on March 16; my granddaughter Morgan on March 26, happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God, Thank you loving me and my family so much. For taking care of us each day. Our salvation and my kids and grandkids.
Guide us each day to do your will, and do what you want us to do.
God be with all the shut ins, sick, lost of the world. God be with our nation and our president let him do what is right with your people. God we need you every day to keep us all safe from harm.
Be with missionaries on home and far way fields. All the pastors and their families, preaching your work to us all.
God be with our Matthew in Oregon doing your work, tell your people of your love. That they may be saved before it is entirely to late.
Watch over the nurses, doctors, law men and women, firemen.
Thank you God for loving me and my family, God please help our world to be a safer place for our families and friends.
God be with the ones that have lost loved ones just put your loving arms around them all.
God help our president to do your will, if anyone isn't saved let them see they need you in there hearts and lives.