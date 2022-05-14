A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A Beautiful lord's day, and great mother's day.
Our SS lesson was in Matthew 24: 23-31.
Special music my Laura and Chris 2 beautiful songs.
Bro. Frank, Rachel and Ciara song ,Come Morning, so beautiful.
Bro. Frank's message was in Proverbs 31: 10, Who can find a virtuous women? for her price is far above rubies.
Pat was back today and part of her family came with her.Clara was back today Beverly brought her. Brenda had some of her family with her today.
Bro. Clark will be with us on the fifth Sunday May 29,at the prevention .
Remember the Roberson family, Peggy went to be with the Lord this weekend, prayers.
Dear God,
Thank you God for this beautiful Lord's day, you have given us.Thank you God for all my kids and grandkids for making mother's day special for me.
God thank you for my family and friends that love me and I love them.
Thank you for loving us first and showing us love.
Help us each day to do what you would have us to do for you dear God, and guide us the way we should go.
Thank God for loving us so much, all the time, when we don't deserve it. I'm a sinner saved by Grace, by your love for me.
Thank you God for saving my kids, grands and will save my greats when it is time. God just keep your loving arms around them all and keep them safe from all harm.
God be with our two ladies that are in the hospital, God just make them well and come home, and back to their church family that love them so much.
God be with all the sick and shut-ins and the lost of the world.
Be with the police, doctors, nurses, those that take care of us to keep us safe and keep them safe, with all the danger in this world.
Thank you God for Bro. Frank and his family, just keep your loving arms around them and keep them safe every day.
God be with the families that have lost loved ones, give them the strength they need.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving so much and taking care
of me each day.
Be with our Matthew and watch over him as he is in Oregon, keep him safe as he comes home for his sister’s graduation in May.
God watch over our president and congress, let them all look to you for guidance to help our Nation .
God be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all. Help us all to look to you for guidance each day.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA
regina.butler@djournal.com
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
