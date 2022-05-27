Beautiful Lord's day our Lord has made for us to enjoy.
Our SS lesson was in Matthew 24: 22-51.
One of our church family went to be with the Lord Saturday, Mike Priest will be missed so much, he was our door greeter every Sunday, a precious man always smiling.
Mike's visitation is Thursday night from 5 till 8 at Tutor's funeral home, visitation from 1 till funeral at 2. Please keep his family in your prayers.
I put the wrong name last week, Bardy Maffett, he has no cancer, but still keep him in your prayers.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 11:1-16, {Walk with the Son of light], John 4:39-45 and Matthew 8: 20. [ Jesus says wait on the Lord] verse 4 When Jesus heard that he said, This sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God, that the Son of God might be glorified there by.
I went to my two great grand sons kindergarten graduation, so precious both of them. Then Saturday I went to my granddaughter Makenna's high school gradation and my niece Kathlynn too, it was so good. They both have grown up way to fast on us. So proud of them both. Matthew got to come in from Oregon for it and do some mission work too.
Our VBS is set for June 25 on Saturday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., kids come and join us and get a blessing.
We have one birthday Pat Anderson on May 29, happy birthday and God Bless and many more, we love you.
Sunday Bro. Clark will be preaching. We will be at the Pavilion at 10 a.m. preaching then lunch. The Wilders will be singing for us.
Dear God ,
Thank you God for loving us so much and taking good care of us, keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids.
God my prayer is that everyone be saved. Watch over our sick and help them to get well, God just keep your loving arms around them all, you love us all so much.
Thank you God for all the kids that graduated Saturday please guide them down the paths that they choose.
God do your will and watch over them all and keep them all safe as they go off to college or just jobs they get.
God help our Nation get back to you, everything is getting so high, God help the prices go down, pray things don't get so high, be hard to have food and the gas go down where your people can go to work and take care of their loved ones.
God help us each day to do your will and do what you would have us to do what is right. I love you God, we serve an awesome God that loves us so much.
God be with our president and congress to see they need to ask you for guidance to help your people.
Thank you God for our pastor and family, thank you for sending us a preaching man of God, that loves his church family.
Thank you God for loving me, my family and friends, all my church family.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA