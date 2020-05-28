Our SS lesson was in Philippians 2:1-8, 13 -15 this week.
Bible study Wednesday night Bro. Crawley was in I John 4:1-8, Beloved, believe not every spirit but try the spirits, whether they are of God; because many false prophets are gone out into the world.
Sunday Bro. Crawley was in Psalms 23:1-6 verse 1 The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want.
Had a dog to show up for the out side service today.
Bro. Michael, at Thaxton Baptist was in John 4 for Wednesday night Bible study. The Samaritan women at well , the Lord gave her living water. Sunday he was in Hebrews 11:17-19, God tested Abraham.
Bro. Kevin , New Harmony Wednesday night Bible study in I Peter 1:22-25 and I Peter 2. Sunday Bro. Kevin was in Matthew 27:57-66.
Happy birthday to Pat Anderson on May 29 and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you God for Your love for us and loving us so much.
God be with our President, his family and Congress. Let your will be done dear God in all that is going in the world.God let our world get better God for my kids, grands and families and friends. God please let the lost be saved before it is to late. I know you don't want anyone go to hell God, you are awesome God. Help us God to your will that you would have us to do. God let people see you in me and i would be a better Christian, mother grandmother, and friend. God let this virus go away and all the people be made well and they all know you are the great healer, and you love them all.
God be with all the shut ins that can't get out at all.Be with the doctor's and nurses thst are taking care of all the sick, give them the strength they need to help all sick and their needs. God watch over all my family and friends and keep them safe. Thank you God for loving me, I love you God so much.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA