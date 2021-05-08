Another beautiful Lord’s day.
Our SS lesson was in 1 Timothy 2: 1- 8, vetse 5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and man, the man Christ Jesus.
Our choir song Sweet Hour of Prayer so beautiful.
Bro. Frank told what to do when see someone that might have had a heart attack.with scripter from Jeremiah 17: 9,10, Luke 6: 45, Matthew 15: 8, 9, James 3:5, Isaiah anf Hebrews 9: 11- 15 and more.God’s word has all the answers and help we need.
Verse 9 The heart is deceitful above all things and despunately, wicked; who can know it? Vetse 10 I the Lord search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit ofhis doings.These verses are about our souls, life and body.
Our tea party Saturday at church was awesome.Our pastor wife Lisa Wilder did it for the ladies of the church.
Lisa did our devotion in Jeremiah 18, the lesson of the potter.God is the potter and we are the clay he molds us in to what we ough to be, serving our God , letting him guide us threw the bad and the good.
Happy Mother’s day to all the mother’s, if you still have your mother tell her you love her.I want to wish my daughter and 2 daughter in laws and two granddaughters a happy mother’s day .
My little 3 year old Avery told me different times Thursday and Friday that she loved me that just melted my heart. So precious to hear her tell me that.
Dear God,
Thank you God for all your love for us all, God take care of my kids and grands.
Guild us in the right things to do and do your will.
I love you so much God, we are all nothing with out you and your love.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation.
God let lose and the ones that has gone astray from you look to you for saving grace and forgiveness.
Be with us all each day and that we all look to you for guidance.
Be with kids , teachers and bus drivers keep them safe at school and going to school and home.
God be the kids that are having a bad time at home and homeless people.
Be with all the senior that are about to graduate help them to know what you would have for them to do.
Be with the doctors, nurses, all the law enforcement, keep them safe.The men that rist there lives , to help the people that had damage of the tornado that went threw places.
God be with our president let him do the right thing for the people of all the world.
God i want our nation to be one Nation under God again is my prayer.
God let the old virus just go away and let the ones that have it be well again.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.
I love you God.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A