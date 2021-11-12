Immanuel for nov 10 Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another beautiful Lord's Day,let us be glad in it,Our SS lesson was in Genesis 15;1-6, 13-16.Bro.Frank's message was in John 15 ;13, Bro, Frank ask thisquestion,What if/?,With out Jesus where would we be?verse 13, Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down hislife for his friend. a verse in Matthew.Bro Frank talked about North pontotoc band, in his message it wasan awesome message.We are so proud of our bands in Pontotoc county..If you don't have a home church, come and see us, our pastor loves our God, he is an awesome pastor.Some of us ladies ate at Huddle House today, so good to be with friends, in fellowship, Shirley, Patsy, Pat, Jo Ann, Glenda and me.Thank you for being my friend.We have so many people that need our prayers, sick, the ones that arehurting, the lost that we don't even know, but God does,Remember the Mc Millen family, Diana went to be with the Lord this past week. God just put your loving arms around all the people that need your love.So glad our sweet Linda in our church family is ok.God just let the doctors find out what is wrong with Rachael, andshe can be well again.We have one birthday. Malenda Anderson's birthday is today, Nov. 10, happy birthday and God Bless.God thank you for loving us all so much,For my salvation and my kids and grandkids are saved.God keep my kids and grands safe from all harm.God be with the kids and teacher at school, watch over them all. Be with them as they will be out for Thanksgiving and Christmas soon.God we have so much to be thankful, we have your love all the time, you are an awesome God, You are always with us, thank you God for my family and friends that love me and I love them.Thank you God for sending Bro. Frank and his family to us at Immanuel.God I'm praying that our Nation will be back where it needs to be.God be with our president and all the white house let them see they need you God to guide.God guide us all to do Your will, in our lives.We are so glad our friend Linda is ok.God be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them all.In Jesus AmenGod Bless our USA regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 66° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 12, 2021 @ 2:34 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Chronic Wasting Disease continues to be a threat 29 min ago Pontotoc Progress Immanuel for nov 10 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress sunshine news for nov 10 Nov 11, 2021 Pontotoc Progress woodland news for nov 10 Nov 11, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Toccopola grocery staff to minister on Thanksgiving Day Nov 11, 2021 Pontotoc Progress hurricane news for November 10 Nov 10, 2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists