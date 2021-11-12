Another beautiful Lord's Day,let us be glad in it,

Our SS lesson was in Genesis 15;1-6, 13-16.

Bro.Frank's message was in John 15 ;13, Bro, Frank ask this

question,What if/?,With out Jesus where would we be?

verse 13, Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his

life for his friend. a verse in Matthew.

Bro Frank talked about North pontotoc band, in his message it was

an awesome message.We are so proud of our bands in Pontotoc county..

If you don't have a home church, come and see us, our pastor loves our God, he is an awesome pastor.

Some of us ladies ate at Huddle House today, so good to be with friends, in fellowship, Shirley, Patsy, Pat, Jo Ann, Glenda and me.

Thank you for being my friend.

We have so many people that need our prayers, sick, the ones that are

hurting, the lost that we don't even know, but God does,

Remember the Mc Millen family, Diana went to be with the Lord this past week. God just put your loving arms around all the people that need your love.

So glad our sweet Linda in our church family is ok.

God just let the doctors find out what is wrong with Rachael, and

she can be well again.

We have one birthday. Malenda Anderson's birthday is today, Nov. 10, happy birthday and God Bless.

God thank you for loving us all so much,For my salvation and my kids and grandkids are saved.God keep my kids and grands safe from all harm.

God be with the kids and teacher at school, watch over them all. Be with them as they will be out for Thanksgiving and Christmas soon.

God we have so much to be thankful, we have your love all the time, you are an awesome God, You are always with us, thank you God for my family and friends that love me and I love them.

Thank you God for sending Bro. Frank and his family to us at Immanuel.

God I'm praying that our Nation will be back where it needs to be.

God be with our president and all the white house let them see they need you God to guide.

God guide us all to do Your will, in our lives.

We are so glad our friend Linda is ok.

God be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them all.

In Jesus Amen

God Bless our USA

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus