A Beautiful Lord's day , God has given us today.Thank you God for your love.
Our SS lesson was in Romans 12: 3-16.
Bro. Clark was able to be back after being out sick.Good to see him back able to preach for us, till we get a new pastor.
Bro. Clark's message was in Acts 1:1-12 - in the mean time. Verse 5. For John truly baptized with water, but ye shall be, baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence. Hebrews 10:37 For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry.
I had a good weekend with my family, Saturday with my daughter Ann, granddaughter Tiffany and greats. Makenna came and spent the night Saturday night. Sunday breakfast, then ready for church. Good service today. I love my church family.
Dear God,Thank you God for just loving us,and taking care of us.
God please help president Trump to clean up this mess that has happened. God let this virus be over , don't let anyone else get it and make the sick well.
God let everyone see that you are the only one that can help us in this world.with out you God we are all lost. Thank you for my salvation and my kids salvation, God just take care of us through the good and the bad.
Be with the kids, teachers, and bus drivers and keep them safe from the virus. God be with doctors and nurses helping all the sick, and keep them safe.
God be with people that don't have jobs, that they can find one take care of their families. God help us all to look to you for guidance that we need.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love me and I love them too.
God be with our church send us the pastor that you have for us. Keep our sick in your prayers, and Bro.Crawley family, all the people that are hurting.
The lost of the world that they will be saved before it is to late . God Bless our Nation again. Thank you God for loving me, I love you God so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A. again