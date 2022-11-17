Beautiful Lord's day, cold out side but warm in side the Lord's house.
Our Thanksgiving lunch is this coming Sunday.
Bro. Frank's message was in St. John 2 1-5 verse 1, My little children, these things write I unto you,that ye sin not.And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous: (Believe), we are in the family of God, my little children, Roman's 8:3.
[Do you know that you know that you have Jesus in your heart.]
Are you the child of the King Jesus our Lord?
Mr. Leo James has a birthday on Nov.19, happy birthday and God Bless him.
Dear God,
God I love you so much thank you for loving me all the time.
I'm never along you are always by my side, and he is with all of you too.
Thank you God for saving my soul, my kids and grands all my family and friends. If anyone doesn't know you as there Savior just ask him into your heart he is always listening to you.
God be with our kids, teachers at school all the time, and keep them all safe.
Thank you God for our pastor and his family, keep your loving arms around them all and all church family.
Guide us all in the things we need to do for you.
Watch over all the doctors, police, nurses, firemen, that helps to keep us well and safe.
God be with all the missionaries on home and far way fields. God be with our Matthew in Oregon and Watch over him and keep him safe in your arms. God we miss him but he is doing your work, we are all so proud of him.
God be with all the sick. Ones that have lost love ones just keep your loving arms around them all. The homeless, Watch over and keep them all safe in your arms.
Help us all each day to do your will and let others see Jesus in me. I love so much God, thank you for forgiven all my sins.
God help our president to do your will for our Nation and all come back to you God.
God if there are any lost people in the White House and Congress let them see they need you as there Lord and Savior.
Thank you for my family and friends that love me so much and that I love them all, Watch over us all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
