A cool and beautiful Lord's day, so glad to see 'some of our sick

back at church.

Our SS lesson was in Genesis 16:1-5, 17:1-9.

Bro.Frank's message was in Psalms 88:1-6; verse 1 O

Lord God of my salvation, I have cried day and night before Thee and John

3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,

that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have

everlasting life.

Bro Frank ask this question, What do you do when Heaven is out of reach?

Had a great baby shower for baby Jenkins Saturday. She is all fixed up

for a while with all the beautiful things she got.

Our Thanksgiving supper will be on Nov. 27.

Christmas supper will be church wide at Seafood Junction on Dec. 3, at 5:30.

Our secret sister Christmas and Pat's Christmas is on Dec.4 at fellowship hall.

Our kids Christmas program will be Dec. 12 and adults on Dec 19.

Dear God,

Thank you God for all your love for us all, and the care and watching

over us all.

Thank you God for saving my soul and all my family,Thank you forgive

me for all the wrong things I do.

God be with us each day, just watch over us. God be with the kids and

teachers and keep them all safe , at school and on the road to and

from school each day.

God be with the famlies that have lost love ones, just keep your arms

around them all. God be with our sick and make them well again.

Watch our all the lost of the world that doesn't know you as there savior.

Thank you God for our pastor and his family, take care of there needs

they have. God please help the doctors to find out what is wrong with

sweet Rachael.

I love you God so much, you are always with me, and take care of me all time.

Thank you God for my family and friends that i love and they love me.

Guild us each hour of each day, that we do your will , what you would

have us to do.

God guilde our president and congress that they do your will for our nation

If there are any in the white house that needs to be saved, God help

to know what is right in there lives.

God be with Mr. Trump and his family keep them safe from harm.

In Jesus name Amen

God Bless our USA

regina.butler@djournal.com

