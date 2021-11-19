Immanuel for Nov 17 Nov 19, 2021 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A cool and beautiful Lord's day, so glad to see 'some of our sickback at church.Our SS lesson was in Genesis 16:1-5, 17:1-9.Bro.Frank's message was in Psalms 88:1-6; verse 1 OLord God of my salvation, I have cried day and night before Thee and John3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but haveeverlasting life.Bro Frank ask this question, What do you do when Heaven is out of reach?Had a great baby shower for baby Jenkins Saturday. She is all fixed upfor a while with all the beautiful things she got.Our Thanksgiving supper will be on Nov. 27.Christmas supper will be church wide at Seafood Junction on Dec. 3, at 5:30.Our secret sister Christmas and Pat's Christmas is on Dec.4 at fellowship hall.Our kids Christmas program will be Dec. 12 and adults on Dec 19.Dear God,Thank you God for all your love for us all, and the care and watchingover us all.Thank you God for saving my soul and all my family,Thank you forgiveme for all the wrong things I do.God be with us each day, just watch over us. God be with the kids andteachers and keep them all safe , at school and on the road to andfrom school each day.God be with the famlies that have lost love ones, just keep your armsaround them all. God be with our sick and make them well again.Watch our all the lost of the world that doesn't know you as there savior.Thank you God for our pastor and his family, take care of there needsthey have. God please help the doctors to find out what is wrong withsweet Rachael.I love you God so much, you are always with me, and take care of me all time.Thank you God for my family and friends that i love and they love me.Guild us each hour of each day, that we do your will , what you wouldhave us to do.God guilde our president and congress that they do your will for our nationIf there are any in the white house that needs to be saved, God helpto know what is right in there lives.God be with Mr. Trump and his family keep them safe from harm.In Jesus name AmenGod Bless our USA regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 51° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunny. High 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 19, 2021 @ 11:28 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Immanuel for Nov 17 36 min ago Pontotoc Progress church anc for nov 17 22 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Ask the Master Gardener Nov 18, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Toccopola Homemakers news Nov 18, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc County 4-H Life Skills Day set Nov. 22 Nov 17, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Christmas open house set this Sunday Nov 17, 2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists