A cool beautiful Sunday morning, we are so blessed to have Jesus as our saviour and friend. He is always with us and listens to us every prayer we pray.
Our SS lesson was in Colossians 1:3-12 verse 3 "We give the thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying already for you."
Our visiting preacher today was Bro. Faulkner, his message was in John 3:16, "For God so loved the world, that he gave hid only begotten Son , that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." (Hell is Real) A wonderful message today.
Thanksgiving is almost here, we all need to be so thankful that we all serve a awesome loving God that loves us so much, and takes care of us all through the bad things and the good things.
Bro.Carr will be back this coming Sunday Nov.22, come out and join us at Immanuel church we would love to have you.
A group of us ladies ate at Huddle House today, Linda, JoAnn, Pat, Shirley and Tommie, it is so good to be with our friends.
Dear God, Thank you God for all your love for us. I love you God so much, we are never alone, you are always with us.
God thank you for watching over us and keeping us safe.
God be with the McCraw and Grant family JoAnn McCraw. Grant went to be with the Lord this past week. Be with all the ones that have lost loved ones, give them strength and love they need. God keep your loving arms around them all. Help us God to do your will and guide us to do what is right.
God please let this election be made right, your poeple need a President that loves you and your people. God be with the kids, teachers,and the bus driver keep them safe from this virus. God let your people that have the virus be well soon. God be with lost and let them be saved before it is enterily to late for them.
God watch over my kids and grands. Thank you God for having your loving arms around my granddaughter Jessalynn when she had her wreck. God it could have been so much worse, you have something in mind for her, that I know is awesome.
God watch over us all and keep us safe and let us do your will. Thank you for love and care. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A