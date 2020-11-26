Had to have my news in early for Thanksgiving.
Hope everyone will have an awesome, safe Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for. Some of us ladies met for lunch on Wednesday 18, we brought our lunch just what we wanted to eat. We had 12 ladies; Betty, JoAnn, Glenda, Sandy, Linda, Pat, Patsy, Shirley, Livia, Dana , Brenda and I.
We are making plans to help homeless, with warm blankets and other things to keep them warm and other things they need.
Ms. Geraldine Wright has a birthday coming upon Nov.30, happy birthday and God Bless.
Ms. Elizabeth is in Church street in Ecru, give her call or send her a card. We all love this sweet lady so much. We all want to go visit her when this old virus is over.
Christy Holland is in therapy, she has had the virus but is getting over it remember her in your prayers.
Remember all our sick, lost, or ones that just need our prayers.
Psalm 100: 1-5 Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness, come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God, it is he that hath made us and not we ourselves: we are his people, and the sheep of his pastor. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise, be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; and his truths endureth to all generations.
Dear God, We are so thankful that we have you for our saviour and your love.
God be with our kids, teachers, bus drivers keep them all safe from harm, the virus all that might hurt.God give them the strength they all need at school to learn. God be with doctors, nurses, police and all the people that are helping the sick.
Be with our shut ins ever where, that just need love from there families and friends. Help us God to do your will and guide us threw the good and bad things that come our way. Thank you Lord for the blessing you give us each day of our lives. I love you God so much. Be with all the ones that are hurting and just need some to care about them, love us all. Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands, just keep them in your loving arms. My prayers are for everyone to be saved before it is eternity to late. Thank you Lord for loving us and keeping us safe. God we know you can take this virus away any time you want too.God be with the ones that have the virus God please make them well. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA again.