Immanuel for nov 3 Nov 6, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A beautiful Lord's day after the good rain, we got.The last Sunday in October, we fall back and hour this Saturday night.Our SS lesson in Genesis 13: 5-11; 14-18.Bro. A.K. preached in Paslm 90, Bro. A.K. is a missonary from India. verse 1 Lord thou hast been our dwelling place in all generation.praiseBro. A.K. ask us where is God and is my safety, in God he is always with us and we are safe with him.We are so proud of all our schools, they all three went to State Saturday. North Pontotoc band got fifth place championship, South got third, and Pontotoc got sixth, they all did awesome.Birthday's are Jo Ann. Gentry on Nov. 2, Erik Gentry on Nov. 6, Linda Clayton on Nov. 8 and Patsy Sappington on Nov. 9, happy birthday and God Bless all of these.Be in prayer for the family of Willie Faye Ratcliff my friend in Bude, Miss. She went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning.Dear God, Thank you Lord for all your love care for us all. Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grandkids.I'm so blessed with the family and friends I have that love me.God be with the ones that have lost love ones and ones that that are sick, you are the greatest healer.God I pray that the lost will come to you and be saved before it is too late. I want everyone to have eternity with you God.Lord take care and watch over all kids, teachers and all the workers, keep them all safe.God let our nation come back to you God, let the world see we all need you, with out you God we are nothing.Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and his family. God show the doctors what is wrong with Rachel and help her get well .God help our President and all of the white house to see they need your guidance in everything.God keep your guideing hands on us all.Let us all look to you God for your guidance.God be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them all and keep them safe.I love God so much, let us all do your will in what we do.In Jesus name, AmenGod Bless our USA regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 58° Partly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Mostly sunny. High 61F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 6, 2021 @ 12:14 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Many years ago, two town products met for the first, and last, time 7 min ago Pontotoc Progress Immanuel for nov 3 43 min ago Pontotoc Progress Cattle farmers benefited from the beef expo 19 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Dear Baby Ducky, I'm glad God gave you to us 19 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress sunshine news for nov 3 Nov 5, 2021 Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc's Legion Auxiliary gets district recognition for wreaths project Nov 4, 2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists