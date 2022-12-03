We got some good rain, this past week, thank you God. Next Sunday Dec. 4, we will meet after church service and do our secret sister gifts.
Bro. Frank's message was in Joshua1: 1-5, and other scripts.
Verse 1, Now after the death of Moses the servant of the Lord spoke unto Joshua the son of Nun, Moses minister, saying.
Moses my servant is dead, now therefore arise, go over to Jordan, though, and all the people, unto the land which I do give to them, even to the children of Israel.
Last Sunday Bro. Frank was in first John 5:1-21. Do you believe in Jesus? Jesus loves and and keeps in word.
Christy and Corey's Hollard anniversary is Dec.6, Tonie Sanders birthday is Dec. 9, Christy Holland birthday is Dec. 12. Happy anniversary and birthday to these and God Bless them all.
Dear God,
Thank you for all your love and care for us all. I love you so much God.
Thank you God for always being there for us all the time.
God be with all the sick, sin sick, all the lost all over the world.
God be with the doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen and our troops all that help us.God be with all the missionaries on home and all over the world. God take care of the homeless, all the people that doesn't know as there Lord and Savior.
God be with two special people, Matthew Cooper and Josh Mc Craw that are doing your work telling people about your awesome love for them.
Thank you for my family and friends, that I love so much.
Thank you God for my kids, grands, all my family and my friends .Watch over them all each day and keep them all safe from all harm.
God be with the kids, teachers at school and watch over them all.
Thank you for our pastor and family, Watch over them, and take care of all there needs. God Thank you for my church and church family and watch over them.
Help me God to do your will and guide me in the things I need to do for you, for give me of my sins and help me each day to live for you.
God be with our president and congress, God let them see they to help our Nation to get back to you God. I love you so much God. Thank you for loving me.
God send us a president that loves you and our country. Let us be one Nation under God.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
