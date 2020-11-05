A Beautiful cool Lord's day.
Our SS lesson was in Psalms 119: 1-11.
Bro.Carr's message was in Acts 26:19-24 lots more verses Paul testimony verse 1 Then Agripa said unto Paul , Thou art permitted to speak for thy self.Then Paul stretched forth the hand and answered for himself.
We were blessed today with two specials. Chris and Laura played, I'd rather have Jesus on the violin and piano so beautiful. Then Brenda and Dana song Sheltered in the arms of God. Bro Crawley loved these songs. Bro.Crawley went to be with the Lord this week, remember his family in your prayers.
Had a group go to Shiloh Saturday they ate at the Catfish Hotel. They had a great time. Shirley, Sandra, Jo Ann, Pat, Betty, Patsy, Elaine, Linda, Jerry and Tom. Glad they had a safe trip.
Our up coming Birthday's are Autumn Matthews Nov.4 Ekra Gentry on Nov.6, Linda Clayton and Sandi Bray on Nov. 8, Patsy Sappington on Nov. 9 , and Malenda Anderson on Nov.10 , Happy birthday and God Bless all these.
I watched Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist Wednesday night, he was in Galatians 5: 16,17 and Romans 7:11.
Remember Christy Holland in your she is not feeling good at all.
Remember Glenda Meade in your prayers she still isn't feeling good either.
Dear God,
Thank for our beautiful cool Sunday. God thank you for all the Blessing you give us every day. God be with the Presidential election this Tuesday. God let your will be done. I pray president Trump is your choice, too. He loves your people and with you helping him he is doing good to keep us safe. God give him the strength he needs to get through this election.
Thank you for my salvation, my kids and grands. God just watch over us all and help us do your will and not go astray from your will for us. God take all the evil away from your world and let us all do your will. I love you so much thank for all the love you us .I don't understand people why people do such evil things and not loving you.
My prayers are for everyone to come to You and want to do good. You died for all our sins on the cross and rose again on the third day so we would have enteral life with you. You love everyone and want them to spent enteralty with you in heaven.
Please take this old virus away and let all the sick be made well. Be with my family and friends and keep us safe from all this evil in the world. Let us all look to you for our guidance and what you have for us to do. God send us the preacher you would have for our pastor.
God take care of our President and his family give him what he stands in need of. God let your will be done on Tuesday. God bring our nation back to you dear God.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A again