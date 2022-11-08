God has given us some wonderful rain we needed so bad, thank you God for all the Blessing you gave us all.
Bro. Frank's message was in first John 1: 1-12. Verse 12
That which was from the beginning which we have heard which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the word of life.
[ How big does God have to be for us to trust him ?] Jesus is the word of life. John 16: 27, John 15:7; first John 5:12. Love one another as God has loved us.
God has Blessed us with a new grand baby, my great-grand Josie, and her mom Jessalynn and her daddy Chase are all doing great. Josie was born Nov. 4 weight 9 lb. 5 Oz she is so precious, thank you God.
Some of the ladies from church and Tom went to 41 steak house for Jo Ann's birthday. Jo Ann, Linda. Betty, Shirley, Pat, Elaine, Toni and Glenda they all had a great time.
Birthdays are Linda Clayton on Nov. 8 and Sandi Bray and Patsy Sappington on Nov. 9 and Malenda Anderson on Nov. 10. Happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God.
Thank you for all your love and care that you give us all.
Thank you God for our little Josie, she prefect and precious.
God be with all the lost of the world that they will see they need you for there Savior and Lord.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids, grands and my family and friends .
Thank you God for always being there for us all and watching over us.
God be the kids in school and the teacher watching over them all.
God be with the ones that lost loved ones, just put arms around them all. Be with one's that are sick and hurting and alone. God guide us all in the things we need to do for you.
God watch over all the missionaries all over the land.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love God for seeing me through what I have been through and loving me and taking care for me all the way. God be with the doctors, nurses, police officers our firemen keep them all safe.
Thank you God for our pastor and family, full fill there needs that they have that we don't know about. God watch over our little church and all our church family.
God I love you so much without you God I would be lost.
God be with election day and let your will be done for our Nation to get back to You.
Let our president and congress see they need to do your will for our Nation. God if any of the people in the white house that need to knew you in their heart's and lives may they come to You.
God my prayers are for our Nation to be back to you.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our USA
