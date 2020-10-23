What a beautiful Lord's day that God has given us today.Let us be glad in it.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Romans 5:6-12, 18-21.
Bro Jim Carr was our visiting preacher today, his message was in Acts 2: 22-24, 38
Verse 21 And it shsll come to pass, that whoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved. Verse 38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Bro Carr with be back with us the coming Sunday Oct.25, come and join us.
Be in prayer for Bro Crawley, ms. Dorothy Linda's mom, Christy, bro.Clark and Cody Putt, they are not feeling to good.
One birthday Happy birthday to Beverly Johnson on October 20 and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you for the message that Bro. Carr brought today.
God with with all our sick, ones that have lost love one, all the ones that are hurting. The lost of the world, we need our nation to turn back to God. Let everyone see they need you and your awesome love for us all.I couldn't make it if i didn't have you as my saver, and in my life I don't how anyone can .
Thank you God for saving me and my kids and grands let them always look to you . God please watch over them all. God just help us to do your will and guide us in everything we do, for you.
God be with all the people that have this old virus and make them well you are the only one can make it all go way. God be with doctors and nurses that wait on the sick and keep them safe.
God be with our President, his family thank you for getting him through the virus. God let our nation turn back to you, you love us all so much. Let everyone see you are the way and the light of the world. Heal our land from all this evil that is out there.God you are my strength to keep me and family safe from harm. Thank you for loving us so much, I love you my God and savior.
In Jesus precious name, Amen
God Bless our U S A