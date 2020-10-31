A cool Sunday morning, God has made us today.
Our SS lesson was in Mark 10: 13-22.
Bro. Jim's message was in Matthew 3:11 and some verses in the Old Testiment. Verse 11, I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance; but he that cometh after me is the mightier than I , whose shoes I am not worth to bear; he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost and with fire.
I watched Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist church. His message was in Hebrews 12:12-17, growing in the word of God.
Birthday's coming are Sarah Tackett on October 30 and Jo Ann Gentry on November 2. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Remember Bro .Crawley, and Christy Holland in your prayers
Dear God, Thank you God for your love and keeping us safe from all harm. I love you so much God. Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands. Watch over my kids and grands and keep them all safe in your loving arms.
God keep all the kids, teachers and bus drivers safe.
God please let President Trump go back this Nov. He loves you and his people he wants to help us all and keep us safe.
God let this old virus be over with and the ones that is sick with get well.God be with the doctors and nurses keep give them the health and strength that they need help the sick. God with with lost that don't know you as there saivor. God be with the homeless watch over them. God lead our nation back to you dear God, be one Nation unto God again.
God lead the right preacher to us that you have for us dear God.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA.