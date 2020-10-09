Our SS lesson today was in. Exodus 20:14, second Samuel 11: 1-5
Bro. Crawley was back today filling in for us again. His message was in Psalms 119:105. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path. (Let God lead us all down the right path.)
Thaxton Baptist Wednesday night. Bro Michael was in Galatians 5:2-6.
Bro. Thomas Chandler message was in Luke 15:11-32, And he said, a certain man had two Sons.
Alek Gentry has a birthday this week on October 10, happy birthday God Bless.
Dear God, Thank God for this beautiful Lord's day.
God watch over president and his family and keep them safe. God make him well from this virus and the first lady, keep them all safe and heal there bodies. Be with the Congress let them all see that our president loves his people and let our nation turn back to you God.
God be with our kids, teachers and bus drivers, let everything get better for them.
God make all the ones with this virus be well.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation.
God be with the lost of the world let them all be saved before it is to late. God be with the families that have lost loved ones, put your loving arms around them. God watch over the homeless and the ones that are hurting, just keep your loving arms around them all. Thank you God for loving me so much, keeping us all safe.
Be with us each day, let us all look to you for guidance dear God.
In Jesus name, Amen
God bless our U S A