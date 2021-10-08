First Sunday in October, our SS lesson was in first John 4:7-13,19-21.
We got some wonderful rain, that we needed, thank you God for it.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrews 6: 9-20 God can't lie! and Paslm 103.
Hebrews 6:9 But, beloved, we are persuaded better things of you, and things that accompany salvation, though we thus speak.
Our fall festival is set for Sunday Oct. 31.
October is pastor appreciation month.
Alex Gentry has a birthday Oct.10, happy birthday and God bless.
Dear God, I love you so much God,.Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grandkids.
Thank you for keeping us all safe from all harm.
God watch our my kids and grandkids, as they go to school and work.
God be we all the doctors, nurse that help all the people that are sick .
God take care of the sick, lost of the world, be with one that have lost loved ones. God make this old virus go away. God help our nation see they need to be one nation under God again. Guide us each day.
God be with our president, let him guide our nation the right way, that you would have him to go.
Thank you for Your love, and taking care of us. Thank you for my family and friends and for loving me, watching our them all.
God watch over Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.