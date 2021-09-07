Wednesday night Bro. Frank had our Bible study on facebook. He was in Romans 1:1-6, verse 6: Among whom are ye also the called of Jesus Christ,
A beautiful Lord's day.
Our SS lesson was in first King's 19: 12-21 and second King's 2:6&14.
We had fifth Sunday singing today Jeff, Kim and Makenna sang, it was so awesome. I'm so proud of my Christian kids, singing for God.
Bro.Frank's message was in Numbers 1:1-4; 13:1,3,30,33, Numbers 14: 1-24 and Corinthians 3:16.
Joy comes in the morning, because of the cross. The cross isn't just 3 pieces of wood. Numbers 4: 1-4 "And the Lord spake unto others Moses in the wilderness of Sinal, in the tabernacle of the congregation, on the first day of the second month, in the second year after they were come out of the land of Egypt saying: Take ye the sum of all the congregation of the children of Israel, after their families, by the house of their fathers, with the number of their names, every male by their polls; From twenty years old and upward, all that are able to go forth to war in Israel: thou and Aaron shall number them by their armies. And with you there shall be a man of every tribe; every one head of the house of his fathers."
We had a great service today, it was so good to be back in church with our church family.
So glad our sick are better, and back in church today.
Dear God,
Thank you God for all the blessings you give all time,we take them for granted, but God you love us much, you give us blessing all time.
God with the ones that have had this virus and ones that do, you are the healer.
Thank you God for my salvation and kids and grandkids are saved too, be with little ones that they will love you and be saved when it is time .God be with all our lost that day know you as there savior and Lord.I pray the lost people and the ones that have strayed from you that will they to be back in your will.
Guide us each day of our lives that we will do your will. I love you GOD, I don't see how people go on each day without loving you.
God be with the kids, teachers, and all that are at school watch over them all., and keep them all safe. God let this old virus go away, and no one else gets it.
God let our president and all of the white house see they all need you in their hearts and lives.
God let our nation be whole again, and love you and look to you for the guidance they need.
God watch over Mr. Trump and his family keep them all safe.
God be with us each day, and guide us to do what is right.
God be with my family and friends and take care of them all and be safe.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA