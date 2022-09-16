For last week, Bro. Frank's message was in first Corinthians 15: 52,57,58. (victory in Jesus) But thanks be to God,which giveth us the victory through our , Lord Jesus Christ.
Sunday September 11, The Trailsmen Quartet sang for our Homecoming today, singing was so good.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrews 13:13-15 verse 1 Let brotherly love continue . Bro. Frank ask a question Where do you live? Heaven is our Home.
After morning service a break for lunch.
More singing after lunch with the Trailsmen Qurartet more great singing.
Bro. Josh Westmoreland preached the afternoon message, and was in First Timothy 1: 1-7. verse 6 From which some having swerved have turned aside into vain jangling.
Happy anniversary to Bro. Frank and Lisa on September 18, this their 30 anniversary. Happy birthday to Morgan Pennington on Sept. 20 and God Bless these .
Dear God,
Thank you God this wonderful homecoming, Had today at church. God be with the singers and bro. Josh to help on the things they do for you each day.
Thank you God for loving us all so much and keeping us all safe.
God watch over all our church family, and our kids at school, keep your loving arms around them all.
God guide us in all the thing you want us to do, and help us to look to you for guidance that you would have us to do for you.
God be with sick, shut-ins in our church and around the world. God let the lost of the world see they need you in there heart's and lives. God be with the families that have lost love ones and give them strength to go on and let them know you are with them all the time.
I love you God so much, thank you for getting me through bad the times, and good times each day. Thank you for the strength you have given me to go though what I have gone thought the past six weeks.God you are so amazing to all of us.
People say there are no miracles, but we see them every day of our lives.
God be with our military missionary, police doctors, nurses and firemen all the one that needs you each day.
God be with our Matthew, in all the things that you have for him each, watch over him.
God be with Bro. Frank and his family watch over them and keep them safe from all harm.
God be with our president and Congress let them see they need to get our Nation back to You.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.