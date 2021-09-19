This was last Sunday ' s Sept 5 news, Bro. Frank was in Numbers 1:5_19,52,53,54 and Romans 10:8,9Faithfulness of God. verse 8,What saith it?The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth,and in thy heart: that is the word of faith, which we preach. Verse 9, That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and salt believe in thine heart that God hath raided him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Sunday Sept 12,a beautiful Lord's day,and a good crowd.
Today is our 101 homecoming with the Sunlight singers from Amory with us.
Bro. Keith Cobb is the pastor of Center Hill Baptist Church. Bro. Keith brought the message after the singing. The singing was so awesome.
Bro. Keith message was in Mark 2:1_4 (let's make a noise) Matthew 22: 37_39.verse 1 And again he entered into Capernaum, after some days; and it was noised that he was in the house.
We had awesome day, with wonderful singing and wonderful preaching with lunch after service.
We have a anniversary , Bro.Frank and Lisa is Sept 18 , happy anniversary and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you God for always watching over my kids and grandkids, and keeping them safe. Thank you God for loving us all so much.
Thank you God for our wonderful pastor Bro. Frank and his family.
God found the right doctor for Rachel to get help she needs to get well, we know you are in control and everything will be ok.
God be with the that have the virus and make them all well.
God be with ones that have lost ones and the ones are just hurting. But most of all God let the lost see they need you in there hearts and lives, before it is entirely to late. Be with the sin sick guide them back to God, I know they have to want to do right, praying they will.
God be with all the kids, teachers and other worker and keep them all safe.
God be with our Nation guild your people back to loving you God.
Be with our president and all the white house that they will do your will for your people God.
Guide us all to do your will and God help us do what we need to do.
God watch over my kids, grandkids, my friends all our loved ones.
Thank God for the awesome day at church. I love you God. Just keep your loving arms around us all.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all keep them safe.