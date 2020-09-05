Tuesday was the first day of September, where has this year gone. I'm praying the rest of the year will be better and the virus will b gone and all the sick be well.Thank you for keeping my family well , God we are all so Blessed. God bless our nation and let everyone see you are the light of the world you are awesome.
Our SS lesson was in Ephesians 6:10-20. Verse 10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
We have had some wonderful rain this week.
Bro. David preached from Matthew 6 today, verse 10 Take heed that ye do not your alms before men,to be seen of them; otherwise ye have no reward of your Father which is in heaven.
Bro. Kevin at New Harmony Baptist message was in first John 4:1. Sunday night he was in John10: 7-14. Verse 11 says I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.
We had a awesome singing tonight with Jeff, Kim, and Makenna.
Morgan, Joey and the babies Alex, Avery and Benjamin, so glad came too.
We had a pretty good crowd, so good to see Bro. Crawley and Becky tonight.
Dear God, Thank you for loving us all so much, and keeping us safe. Thank you for saving my soul, my kids and grands. God let the world see they need to be saved before it is to late. You don't want anyone to go to hell, all they need to do ask you into their hearts and lives and believe on you God.
God be with our President and his family keep them all safe.God be with our nation that we may be safe .
God keep the kids, teachers and the bus driver going school at and coming home.
Thank you for your for all love and care.
In Jesus Name Amen
God bless our USA