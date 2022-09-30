Do you know my Jesus as your Savior and Lord.
The Cross is more than two pieces of wood.
Bro. Frank's message was in Judges 1:1, 3:7; Joshua 24:22-28, Acts 10:38- 43.
Verse 1, Now after the death of Joshua, It came to pass, that the children of Israel asked the Lord, saying, Who shall go up for us against the Canaanites first, to fight against them?
2:7 And the people served the Lord all the days of Joshua, and all the days of the elders that outlived Joshua, who had seen all the great works of the Lord, that he did for Israel.
Acts 10:38 How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil,; for God was with him.
Don't forget what God has done for us. Let people see Jesus in you.
Some of the ladies are making jump ropes out of old T shirts, for Christmas boxes.
Next Sunday going to starting getting for our Christmas program.
Happy birthday to Laura Thompson on October first and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love you give us each day, hour and all the time.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love me and most of all for God that loves me so much.
God be with all the sick, lost of the world, all the shut INS,, homeless, ones that have lost love ones, God keep your loving arms around them all.
God be with the all missionary at home and all over the world.
God watch over all the doctors, nurses, firemen, police , military and missionary, keep them all safe God.
Thank you God for our little country church, where we are all a family, that everyone loves you do much.
Thank you God for our pastor Bro. Frank and his family, that you sent to us all.
God be with our president and Congress help them to see they need God in lives and heart's.
I pray that our Nation will get back to you and be one Nation under God again.
God be with our kids in school keep them all safe from harm all over the world.God
God help all the people see they need you, and not be killing people.
God I love you so much, God help me to do your will that you would have me too do.
God guide us all each day to do what you would have us do.
God be with our Matthew as he is doing your work to tell everyone about your love.
I love you God thank you for loving me and forgiving al my sins, .
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.