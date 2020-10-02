A Beautiful Lord's day today.
This month is almost gone, this week October is coming in.
Our SS lesson was in Exodus 20:13 , first Samuel 26: 7-11,22-25.
Bro.Crawley was our visiting preacher today, his message was in Hebrews 2:3.
How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and and confirmed unto us by them that heard him.
At Thaxton Baptist church, Jeff, Kim and Makenna sang a special today (He Sees what We Don't) Beautiful song.
Bro. Michael preached from Hebrews 12: 1-3 verse 1 Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth do easily beset us, and us run with patience and race that set before us. (Run the race with God. God gives us the strength to run our race.)
We have one birthday this week Laura Thompson has a birthday October 1, happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you God for keeping us safe, and taking care us.Thank you God for your love and loving me, my family and friends so much.
With you God we have everything, with out God we have nothing. I love you God so much, watch over us this week. God be with the kids, teachers and bus drivers just keep them safe this week and always.
Walk with us each day and let us all ask for guidance from you that we do your will.
God be with the ones that has this virus and make them well and don't let anyone else get it. Thank you, God for the ones have gotten over it and are well.
God thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation.God just keep your loving arms around us all.
Be with the lost of the world and let them see they need you has there Lord and saviour before it is to late for them, it is my prayer that everone be saved. I know God that is what you
God be with our president and his family keep safe from all harm.God if there is anyone in the white house that doesn't know you as there saviour, let them be saved.Let all of congress see that our president is working for the people of the usa and help everyone.
God send us the pastor you have for us out there.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our U S A