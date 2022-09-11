A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend.
We have a good week some rain and some beautiful weather too.
Tuesday Morgan and Joey brought the kids over for a visit. little Benjamin came in and said mamaw how do you feel, so sweet.
Wednesday Linda and Glenda two of my sweet friends from church came and seen me. I love church family, we had a great visit.
John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave is only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
When you pray, God will listen, when you listen, God talks, when you believe, God works.
I have been watching cooking with Brenda Gantt from Alb.
Dear God,
Thank you for you love and care you have us all in your life.
God Bless us all and help us to do your will, just guide us each day that we need to go.
God be with the sick, lost, shut-ins, homeless people, the doctor, nurses, firemen, police military, and all the missionaries in the U.S. and all over the world.
God watch over the kids and teachers keeping them all safe all over the world.
Thank you God for our pastor and his family, watch over them. God be with our little church family help us always look to you for guidance.
God be with ones that hurting of losing love ones.
God be with our president, congress, let them see they need to have you in there heart's and lives. Let them see our Nation is in trouble, but we know God that you are still in control.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
