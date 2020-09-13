Have a safe Labor day weekend.
Had to get my news early this week.
Corey had our Wednesday night Bible study.
Sunday School lesson for September 6 was in Exodus 20:1-6 and Psalm 16:1-4 a, 9-11.
Had a new family move in across the road a few weeks ago.Glad to have the couple and little girl, little brother will be here soon.
My granddaughter Tiffany , her husband Eric and Jake with the kids Caleb and Corbin went to see Tyler. Nunnelle they brother.Tyler was in South Dakota on a mission trip for the summer at the Pine Ridge Baptist church.They all came home, but did some site seeing, they saw Mount Rushmore and crazy horse and some more places too.They had a safe trip home, thank you God for keeping them safe.
My friend Nancy Fellows went on a trip to Williamstown Ky, with her daughter in law Anita, Anita mother and another lady.They had a great time, seeing the Ark Encounter/ Creation Museum.
Wednesday night Bible study at Thaxton Baptist church with Bro .Michael he was in Galatians 4:1-11.
Br. Kevin from New Harmony Baptist was in John 21:15___ verse 19. This spake he, signifying by whst death he should glorify God. And when he had spoken this, he saith unto him, Follow me.
Our 100 year anniversary is September 13.we are calling it a mini celebration because of the virus still out there, no lunch. Bro. David Westmoreland will have our message. Starting at 10:00 am, no Sunday school. we are going to plan a bigger celebration later on.
Dear God, Thank you for loving us so much and keeping us safe.God be with the ones that sick, heal them God.let the lose people see they need you for their saviour before it is to late. Be with the shut ins and keep them safe, let their families get the things they need. Be with homeless and take care of them.
Thank you God keeping us safe in your loving arms. I love you God.
Be with our friend Deanna M. She will have surgery soon, let everything go good and she will be ok.
Be with kids, teachers and bus drivers going to school at school and coming home.
Watch over police and keep them safe, and over military. God be with our President and family, guide him though all this stuff that is going on.Help the people in congress to do what is right for your people.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands Watch over them.
In Jesus name Amen
God bless our USA