We got some beautiful snow on Friday night God sent to us. It was so cold but so pretty. Saturday the sun was shining on the snow so pretty. Sunday morning lot of it was gone and it won't be long until it will all be gone.
We had a praise last Sunday. Phillip Williams was saved and joined the church. God is still in control.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrews 2:9, 17, and 18. Hebrews 1:1, "God who at sundry times and divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets." Hebrews 4:16, "Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercey, and find grace to help in time of need." Hebrews is a book of rest. Jesus still loves you. See Jesus in everything we do.
Birthday this week is Tommie Cooper on March 16, and Dana & Ron Davis have an anniversary on March 21. Happy Birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love, and loving us so much. God help us to do your will, and guide us the way we need to go and do what you would have us to go and do the things for you.
Thank you for the message Bro. Frank preached on Sunday. We always learn more each day about you God.
God be with all the kids as they are out this week for springs break. Keep them all safe and watch over them all.
Thank you God for saving another soul from hell last Sunday. Bless him as he lives for you God.
God help us to live more for you each day. God be with the war that is going on. Keep all the people safe and let this war be over. Let the ones that are doing all to see they need to do your will and not your people.
God, help our president to do what is right for your people and let him see you love him and everyone. If anyone in the White House needs you as their Savior, let them see it before it is too late for them.
Thank you God for my Salvation, my kids and grands. God be with my family and friends. Keep them safe each day.
God thank you for Bro. Frank that is preaching your word to us, helping us to know what is right and wrong. God be with him and his family each day.
God keep your loving arms around us all. God be with Matthew as he is far away from his family, but God we know you are there with him all time taking care of him.
I love you God so much. You know our needs before we do. Help us each day and guide us all the way through this life.
God watch over Mr. Trump and his family each day to keep them safe from all harm of this world.