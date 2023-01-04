Sunday morning the first day of January started out with fog. It wasn't long before the sun was shining what a beautiful day. The Lord's beautiful day, let us be glad in it.
Hope everyone has a blessed new year.
Bro. Frank and family went on a family trip to the mountains.
Bro.Troy Montgomery preached for Bro. Frank today.
Bro. Troy's message was in Philippians 3:12,13, 14, Genesis 28:22, Psalms 119:15, 16, and John 3:16.
Psalms has 150 chapters, it is called the love book. You can't out give God, he always gives back more to us. Verse 13, "Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended, but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forth unto those things which are before." Verse 14, "I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus."
Be in prayer for Bro. Troy's father-in-law, Harris Swords. He is very sick.
Our birthdays are Sheron Conner on Jan. 8 and Ron Davis on Jan. 9. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your care and loving us so much God.
I love you God, I'm nothing without you God. God guide us all each day to do your will, we need your guidance all time to do what you want us to do.
Thank you God for loving us all, that you gave your son to be the Savior of the world. That we will live in Heaven with you one day.
Thank you God for my salvation, my kids and grands. God watch over them all and keep them safe in your loving arms.
God be with the sick, let them all get well soon. God watch over our doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, military, all our missionaries on home and far away. God be with Matthew in Oregon and Josh in Montana, keep them all safe with your loving arms around them.
God help the homeless, to have food to eat a warm place, help them that can work find a job, for there families and keep them safe in your arms.
I love you God so much thank you for loving me and my family and friends. Let us all do your will, and do things for you.
God send us a Christian president to heal our nation and heal the hearts of all the people and help them all to love you God.
God be with our president and congress to do what is good for our nation. If anyone is congress and the White House that doesn't know you as their Savior, let see they need you as their Lord and Savior.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our USA.
