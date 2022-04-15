Another beautiful Lord's Day, for us to enjoy and be glad in it. Thank you God for this beautiful day.
Our SS lesson was in John 16:19-22, 27-33.
Bro. Frank was in Matthew 26:26-30 today for his message and John.
[Tell me the Story of Jesus] verse 26, And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it and gave it to the disciples, and said Take eat this is my body. And he took the cup, and gave thanks and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it; For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remissions of sins.
Wednesday night I watched Thaxton Baptist church with Bro. Michael, he was in Titus 2: 1- 5 Grace.
Our Easter service sunrise service at 6:30 in the cemetery, if the weather is good, service in church if not good weather.
Our revival is set for August 1-4, more on it later.
The brotherhood had 13 men, a good breakfast, with Bro. Tommy Tacket bring the message.
Our birthday's coming up are, Matt Moss on April 17, Allen Harville on April 18 and Carla Moss on April 19. Happy birthday and God Bless these..
Dear God, Thank you for this beautiful Lord's day for us to all to enjoy.
Thank you God for loving us all so much , and caring for us each day.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids, watch over us all.
God watch over our missionaries on home and far way, take care of them all keep them safe from all harm.
God be with our Nation and let the president and congress let them see they need to be back in your will.
God watch over all the doctors, nurses, lawmen,firemen that help us each day.
God be with all our sick, shut ins, ones in the hospital, nursing homes.
God be with Pat and make her well soon so she can be back with us at church with her church family that love her dearly.
God watch our Matthew in Oregon,keep him safe. God he is doing your work to tell lost people about your love helping the church up there.
God be with this war and let it soon end that no one else is killed or hurt, be with the Christians that need your help to stay safe.
God be we with all the lost that doesn't know you as their Savior, and Lord , help them to know what to do.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them keep them safe.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving me, and my family and friends.