We have gotten some wonderful rain, thank you God.
Two more nights of revival Wednesday and Thursday night, prayer 6:45 and preaching at 7 come on out and join us with the Selah Quartet and Bro. Phillip Brock bringing the message.
Bro. Frank’s message was in John 11:1-6, 43 verse and Romans 8:28. Now a certain man was sick named Lazarus, of Bethany, the town of Mary and her sister Martha.. verse 43, And when he thus spoken, he cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth. Last Wednesday night I watched that on Baptist church on Facebook.
A group from went to Medford Oregon on a mission trip. They did different things for school and met some nice people. They got to be with Matthew some, and do some things with him too.
Pray for Matthew, he is doing good work for God.
One birthday Nick Moss on August 6, happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving us so much, keeping us all safe.
Help us each day to do your will, and guide us that we do your will.
God be with all sick, lost of the world, and the ones that are hurting , put your loving arms around them all.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and all my family and friends,if any of them doesn't know you as there savior and Lord just show them the way.
God be with our president and Congress help to lead your people the way you want them to go.God any of them doesn't know you as there savior and Lord, I pray they will before it is to late for them.
My prayers is for our Nation to be one Nation under God.
God for our pastor and his family and watch over them all.
Pray we have a Blessed revival if anyone that doesn't know you as there savior will be saved.
God watch over my kids and grandkids, and keep them safe.
I love you so much God, thank you for loving me.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
