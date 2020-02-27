Hello everyone hope everyone had a great weekend.
Our Sunday school lesson was in second Corinthians 4:7-18 good lesson.
Our choir sang The Lilly of the Valley, our special was song by Dana, Brenda and Shannon they song "Rock of Ages."
Bro. Crawley still not feeling to good yet, his son John brought our message today.
He was in Mark 6: 45- 52, how to have peace with storms of life. God puts us through storms to make us stronger and grow.
Verse 51 "And he went up unto them into the ship, and the wind ceased, and they were sore amazed in them selves beyond measure, and wondered."
So glad to see our visitors from last week back to the Martins today so glad to have you.
Our birthday's are Chris Thompson, Jerry Garrison and B.J. Corner on March 4 and Corey Holland on March 5 happy birthday to these and God Bless.
I went to granddaughter Tiffany's baby shower after lunch Sunday she got lots of things for her new baby he will be here in March.Caleb her little boy loved helping his mommy open the gifts , he is excited to be a big brother.
Keep mr. Allen and miss Martha Clayton in your prayers each.
Dear God, Thank you God for all you love and care to us all.God I'm so Blessed to have you as my saviour and Lord and wonderful family and friends that love me. God keep getting Bro. Crawley better each day and make him stronger. God watch over all the shut ins and sick. God help us do what you would have us to do. I love you God. Thank you for my salvation and my family's and my friends. God be with my kids and grands keep them all safe in your loving arms. Thank you God for loving me. Be with our President and his family and keep them safe. In Jesus Name, Amen
God Bless America