Another beautiful Lord's day, cold outside but so warm in side.Thank you God for s wonderful day.
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 37: 1-5, 19-24, 26,27.
We had a visiting preacher today, Bro. Frank's friend Bro. Sherman Powell. His message was in Ephesians 5: 3-14. He said there are two people you can't lie to; God and yourself.
Verse 14 Wherefore he saith, awake thou that sleepiest and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.
We had a great service today with great preaching, had a good crowd, cold outside but warm in Lord's house.
After service I meet ladies from church, Pat, Linda, Jo Ann and Tommie. We ate at the Huddle House, good food and fellowship together.
After lunch back to the parsonage for open house. Everything was so pretty, if you didn't make it up, you missed a beautiful home. The ones that worked on it remodel did an amazing job.
Our fifth Sunday singing will be this Sunday, January 30, at 10:30, with the Sonlight Singers from Amory. Bro David Clark will be bringing the message for us. After service with lunch, no night service.
Dear God, Thank you God for this wonderful day.
I love so much God, you are always by my side, I'm never alone.
Thank you God for my salvation and saving my soul , my kids and grandkids.
God watch over us all, keep us safe from all harm.
God be with all the lost, sick and the ones that are hurting, and need you all time.
God let all the people, see they need you in your hearts and lives.
God be with kids at school, going home, keep them all safe.
I love my family and friends so much, God watch over them all time.
God watch over the doctor, nurses, police, firemen, missions all over the world and at home.
Guide us each day to do your will.
God be with our president and all in the White House, let them see they need you to guide them.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.