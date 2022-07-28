A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
What a beautiful Lord's Day out Lord has made for us to enjoy.
Our fifth Sunday night singing is coming upon July 31, starting at 5 p.m., come out and join us, the Selah Quartet from Ecru will be singing. There will be a meal afterward.
Our revival starts Monday August 1 through Thursday 4, prayer time is at 6:45 and our service starting at 7 p.m.,with Bro. Phillip Brock, the Selah quaret will be bringing our music.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 4:1-7 and most of the chapter, main verses are 14snd 23.
The Lord is looking for you, if you are not looking for him. The woman at the well got the living water.
Verse 14, Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life
Do you have the living water?
Dear God,
Thank God for your living water you gave us.
I love you God, because you first loved us.
Thank you God for all you do for us , being our Savior and God and Lord, without you God we are nothing.
Guide us each day and all threw our life that we would be what you want us to be and do.
God be with the sick and shut in, they need you to be by there side, watching over them and loving him. God no one loves us like you do, we are never alone, you are with us all the time.
God let the of this world see that they need you in there heart's and lives.
Thank you for my kids and all my family and friends keep them safe from all harm in this world.
God be with our kids, teacher as school is about to start back, all the kids and all over the world let them all be safe.
God I pray for our Nation to come back to you, and be one nation under God
Watch over our pastor and his family and take care of them.
God be with our revival that is coming up and the preacher that will be bringing the messages to your people.
God let our president see he needs to watch over your people, and help them.
God if any one in the White House or Congress don't know you as there Savior and Lord, let them be saved before it is entirely to late.
In Jesus Christ name Amen
God Bless our USA
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
regina.butler@djournal.com
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.