Our Sunday School lesson was in first Kings 16: 29-33 and 17:1-6.
Our choir sang Amazing Grace, a beautiful song.
Bro. Frank’s message was in second Corinthians 4: 1- 7; verse 4 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to there that are lost.
We had family come from Texas, Arkansas and Missouri this past week they here Thursday evening and left Sunday morning. They stayed with me and Mildred we haven’t seen them in over 35 years, we lost contact with after their mom died. One of our nephew’s found them on line, we had been trying to find them and they were trying to find us all to..It was so good to see them, just didn’t have enough time together. We all had a great time being together. Said they would be coming back next year, but I think it will be sooner than that.
We went little Benjamin’s birthday number 2 today fun with the babies.
Our Matthew will be leaving for Oregon this weekend, be in prayer for him his new ministry work for God. Be in prayer for his family to we will miss him so much. We know God will take good care of him.
Our birthdays coming are Ciara Conner on August 2 and Nick Miss on August 6 happy birthday and God bless.
Dear God, Thank you God for your love and care you give us and keeping us all safe.
I love you God thank for my salvation and all my family saving grace. God watch over us and keep us safe from all harm.
Guild us in the right things for us to do and let us all do your will.
Be with the kids, teachers, and bus driver , as school will starting back next week.
Keep them all safe, and God don’t let this virus come back. Let them have
awesome school year .Be with doctors ,nurses, police and the fire fighter watch over them all.
Be with sick,the ones that have lost ones ,God keep your loving arms around them all .Let the lost see they need you in there hearts lives before it is entirely to late.
God be with our president and congress let see they need you to guide them in the right way for your people God.
God watch over Mr. Trump and his family keep ing them safe.
God be with my kids and grandkids and keep them safe. God keep vyour loving arms around us all.