Had a good crowd t on this beautiful Lord's day.
Our SS lesson was in John 15 : 9-17, verse 9, As the Father hath love me, so have I loved you : continue ye in my love.
Bro Frank's was in John 10:10, 11, first Corinthians 15: 19 and 4, John 20:19, 27, 29, second Timothy 1:12,13
New life in Christ ,
John 10, The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and ti kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have it more abundantly.
Corinthians 15: 19 If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.
Verse 4,And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures,:
Betty and Tom Patrick had a anniversary this past week, happy anniversary and God Bless.
Glenda, Shirley and I ate at Huddle House today good food, we enjoyed eating together.
Remember Pat Anderson, she is a little under the weather, prayers for her, that she is well and back at church soon, we all love you Pat.
Birthdays this week are Vicki Crawley on March 31, Corey Maffett on April 3, Shawn Harville on April 4, Brenda Woods on on April 6. Happy birthday to all of these and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love and care for us each day.
My salvation and all my family and friends thank you God.
Thank you God for the awesome message that Bro. Frank preached today, let it lead us each day to do your will.
Guide us the way we need to go and live each day..
Be with our sick ,shut ins let them all know you love them. Be with all the missionaries on home and far away watch over them, keep them safe with your arms around them all.
Keep our doctors, nurses, fireman, police all safe as they keep everyone safe.
God walk with us each day , be with the lost of the world, that they want you in there hearts and lives.
I pray God that our Nation will go back to you and want your guidance for there lives.
God help our president to do what is right for your people God. If anyone in the White House is lost help them to they need you as there savior and Lord.
Thank you God for Bro. Frank and his family watch over them each day and hour.
God be with Mr.Trump and his family keep them all safe.
God be with my kids and grandkids and family, friend s and keep them safe and watch over them.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving me all time. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
regina.butler@djournal.com
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 2:38 pm
