Another beautiful Lord's day, to be in the house of our Lord Jesus.
Our SS lesson was in Matthew 24:32-41.
I went to Thaxton Baptist Church today, they had a special day for the Seniors of North Pontotoc. My granddaughter Makenna Cooper was one of them ,with 4more from Thaxton Church.
Bro. Glen Reeder brought the message in First Timothy 4:12-15, Be Bold, be careful, Love like Jesus, Be of Pure Heart, Be a Blessing and much more. Jeremiah 29:11.
First Timothy 4 verse 12 , Let no man despise thy youth, but be thou an example of the believers , in the word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity. Jeremiah 29, 11, A fool uttereth all his mind, but a wise man keepeth it in till after wards.
Tammy Reeder song a beautiful special.
Friendships Baptist church hosted the Baccalaureate service, an awesome service for the Seniors of North Pontotoc school.
I watched Bro. Frank after I got back from all the other good things going on today.
Bro. Frank message was in First Timothy 1/18-20 ,This charge I commit into thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them lightest war a good warfare.
It has been an awesome day today in God's house, we are so Blessed to have a God that loves us so much, and never leaves us, he is always with us.
Be in prayer for Brandy Maffett, he isn't feeling to good.
Be in prayer for John Townsend as he is going to New Mexico to help fight the fire there, God just watch over all of them
Our VBS is coming up in June, the kids will be learning more and more about our awesome God.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your awesome love you show us all the time. I love you God so much, thank you taking good care of us and loving us.
God watch over all our seniors as they will be starting a new chapter in all there lives soon. God be with all our kids and teachers this summer, keeping them all safe.
Thank you God for all your care and love, .God be with the military, missionaries at home and over seas. God be with our nurse, doctors, firemen help them to keep us safe and watch over them all.
Thank for my salvation and my kids and grandkids.
Thank you God our little family and our pastor and his family that is leading us.
God guide us each day to do what you would have us to do for you.
God be with our president and Congress let them all see that our nation is in need of everyone to turn back to you God.
God be with our Matthew, he is coming home for a visit with us and doing some mission work while he is here.
Watch over my kids and grandkids,each day, let us turn to you for guideness each day. I prayer for all the sick, shut ins, the lost of the world all that needs you ever day that will look to you God.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA again