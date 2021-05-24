Beautiful Lord’s day at our Lord’s house with our church family.
Hope everyone has a good week and stay safe.
Our S S lesson was in Colossians 3: 1-3, 12-17 verse 1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek thosr thingd which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Verse 2 Set your affection on thongs above, not on things on the earth.
Bro. Frank’s message was are you ready to minister.In Mark 10. : 44, 45 , verse 45 For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ranson for many..in Luke 19:10 , second Corinthians 6: 1 , 2 first Corinthians 7:20-24, Ephesians, Psalm 18: 32.
A wonderful message at Immanuel today, come out and join us for some awesome preaching.
My grandson Matthew Cooper graduated from the New Orleans Theological seminary with a master’s degree.We are all so proud of him and all the eork he does for God.
Jessalynn Cooper .my granddaughter will be graduation from North Pontotoc this coming Saturday May 22 at 2:00 .pm.
I’m so proud of my granddaughter and grandson my prayers are with them both that God will be with them guide them both to do his will for there life.
My nephew Bro. Josh McCraw and family are here for visit with there families.They are at Fort Smith , Montana, he is the pastor of Bighorn Baptist church there, keep them all in your prayers.
After service today some of us ladies meet at Hwy 15 Grill in Ecru for lunch.
Pat, Sandy, Glenda. Linda and Tommie.
It is good to get together with friends and fellowship, we had a good lunch and a good time.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love and keeping us all safe.Thank you God saving my soul and kids and grands.
God keep your guild ing hands on us , let us know what you would have for us to do.
God be with the ones that sick , lose and hurting , you are the only one that can make all well and save there souls.
The kids almost out of school be the kids this summer and keep them safe and well.
God be the missionaries on home far away watch over them all. Be with doctors, nurses, police keep them all safe.Be with firemen and women that are out there that are helping everyone.
God be with my grand son Matthew as he goes to Oregon to do your work, take care of him and his need to do your work. God keep your arms around him, he loves you God. We will all miss him but we know he is doing what you want him to do , and we will be praying for him. We know you will be with him all the way.
I love God so much i know you are with us all time watching over us to keep us safe.
God be with our nation and keep it strong,we are praying that it will be one Nation under God again.We know you are still in control of all this that is going on in our world.
God be with our president and Congress and let them see and do the right thing for people.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family keep safe from harm.
God be with our nation let it be strong again and let us look to you for guidance
in everything we do and do it for you Lord.
God you died for all our sins and rose again so we would have enterily life with you one day.
God my prayers are for all my love one be saved before it is too late and the whole world be saved to and will look to you for loving guide ness.
In Jesus Amen
God Bless our U S A