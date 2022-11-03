God has blessed us with some wonderful rain we needed so much. God knows what we need before we ask.
Bro. Frank's message was in Ephesians 6:1-24 verse 1 “Children obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right.” Verse 10, “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.”
God gives us the answer, but do we listen to him all the time?
So glad some of our sick are back at church, still have some out, God be with them all.
Birthdays are Autumn Matthew's on Nov. 4, Eric Gentry on Nov. 6 Linda Clayton on Nov. 8 and Patsy Sappington on Nov. 9 happy birthday and God Bless these.
I know they had a good time night at the harvest festival, with food and games.
Dear God
Thank you Lord for loving us all so much. I love you God so much.
Thank you for my salvation and kids and grands salvation.
Watch over them all, it want be long I will have a new great grand daughter, God just Watch over her mommy and daddy. God bless all my precious babies.
God be with our little church and church family, Watch over them and let them all be well soon.
Thank you God for sending our pastor and family to us. God let our little church grow in love for you each day.
God Watch over doctor, nurses, military men and women, fire men, police, all the missionaries on home and all our the world.
God he with our Matthew as he is doing work for you God, and the pastor's.
God be with one's that have loss love ones,, all our sick, shut ins and the lost of the world without you God the homeless, just put your loving arms around them all.
God help our nation to see that you are the only way. God without you we were all lost, but God you came to save the world and love us so much.
God be with the election come up God let your will be done.
Be with the president and congress if any of them are lost let see they need you in there hearts and lives as there Savior and Lord.
I love you so much God, help me to do your will, and guide me and everyone to do your will each day.
Be with our kids and teachers at school and keep them all safe from all harm all over the world.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
